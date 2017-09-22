GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Angad Bedi Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Shoot For Tiger Zinda Hai

Angad bedi talks about his movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

IANS

Updated:September 22, 2017, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Angad Bedi Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Shoot For Tiger Zinda Hai
Image: Twitter/ Ali Abbas Zafar
Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi has wrapped up his schedule for the upcoming superstar Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.

Angad on Thursday shared a photograph Twitter from the film's set.

"Finally! It's a wrap on Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan bhai, Ali Abbas Zafar sir thank you for putting faith in me. Respect," Angad tweeted.



Angad, who is a new addition to the franchise, will be seen playing an agent in the film.

The actor says he will miss the film's set and unit.

"Been a real pleasure to work under the guidance of Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF. It's been real. The love and affection I have got from Salman Bhai and the moments spent with him I shall cherish for a lifetime," Angad said in a statement.

Sources reveal that as and when he is back he will start his prep work for his next where he plays a hockey player and will reunite with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES