Angad Bedi Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Shoot For Tiger Zinda Hai
Angad bedi talks about his movie Tiger Zinda Hai.
Image: Twitter/ Ali Abbas Zafar
Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi has wrapped up his schedule for the upcoming superstar Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.
Angad on Thursday shared a photograph Twitter from the film's set.
"Finally! It's a wrap on Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan bhai, Ali Abbas Zafar sir thank you for putting faith in me. Respect," Angad tweeted.
Angad, who is a new addition to the franchise, will be seen playing an agent in the film.
The actor says he will miss the film's set and unit.
"Been a real pleasure to work under the guidance of Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF. It's been real. The love and affection I have got from Salman Bhai and the moments spent with him I shall cherish for a lifetime," Angad said in a statement.
Sources reveal that as and when he is back he will start his prep work for his next where he plays a hockey player and will reunite with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu.
Angad on Thursday shared a photograph Twitter from the film's set.
"Finally! It's a wrap on Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan bhai, Ali Abbas Zafar sir thank you for putting faith in me. Respect," Angad tweeted.
Finally!!!! It's a wrap on @TigerZindaHai @BeingSalmanKhan bhai @aliabbaszafar sir thank you for putting faith in me.respect @yrf pic.twitter.com/qPqNkobUZJ— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) September 21, 2017
Angad, who is a new addition to the franchise, will be seen playing an agent in the film.
The actor says he will miss the film's set and unit.
"Been a real pleasure to work under the guidance of Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF. It's been real. The love and affection I have got from Salman Bhai and the moments spent with him I shall cherish for a lifetime," Angad said in a statement.
Sources reveal that as and when he is back he will start his prep work for his next where he plays a hockey player and will reunite with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Micromax Canvas Infinity Review: Most Affordable Bezel-Less Smartphone
- Tata Nexon Compact SUV – All You Need to Know, Prices, Variants, Features and Mileage
- Newton Movie Review: The Film is a Winner In More Ways Than One
- Bhoomi Film Review: Sanjay Dutt Makes a Triumphant Comeback after Three Years
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout