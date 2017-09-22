Angad Bedi Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Shoot For Tiger Zinda Hai

: Actor Angad Bedi has wrapped up his schedule for the upcoming superstar Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.Angad on Thursday shared a photograph Twitter from the film's set."Finally! It's a wrap on Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan bhai, Ali Abbas Zafar sir thank you for putting faith in me. Respect," Angad tweeted.Angad, who is a new addition to the franchise, will be seen playing an agent in the film.The actor says he will miss the film's set and unit."Been a real pleasure to work under the guidance of Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF. It's been real. The love and affection I have got from Salman Bhai and the moments spent with him I shall cherish for a lifetime," Angad said in a statement.Sources reveal that as and when he is back he will start his prep work for his next where he plays a hockey player and will reunite with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu.