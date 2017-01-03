Angelina Jolie Celebrates New Year With Her Kids Without Brad Pitt

Los Angeles: Actress Angelina Jolie and her six children celebrated New Year in Colorado amid her ongoing divorce and custody battle against estranged husband and actor Brad Pitt, who was not with them during the vacation.

According to a source, Jolie and her children arrived in Colorado after Christmas, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Jolie brought her six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne to Colorado after they met Pitt on Christmas. She and her daughter Vivienne were spotted shopping at a toy store on December 30.

Another source claimed that Pitt was left "broken and tearful" after his Christmas reunion with his six kids. He apparently told his friends that this had been the worst holiday season of my life.

"Brad's anguish is palpable... He desperately misses having his kids with him at Christmas and New Year. These supervised visits are sheer hell on him. He's broken down in tears so many times. He's not ashamed to cry any more," the source said.