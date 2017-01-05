Angelina Jolie Feels Brad Pitt is Terrified to Tell The Truth About Their Divorce to Public
A file photo of Brangelina.
Los Angeles Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie has claimed her estranged husband Brad Pitt is scared that the public will learn the truth in a new court filing.
Pitt had earlier allegedly slammed Jolie after she filed unsealed documents trying to prevent him from altering their custody arrangement.
TMZ has now obtained new court documents, filed by Jolie's lawyer Laura Wasser. According to the documents, Pitt is lashing out because he is "terrified that the public will learn the truth".
In the documents, she says all he is doing is trying to "deflect from (his) own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties' children".
"There is little doubt that (Brad) would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse."
Jolie's response comes after Pitt's December 21, 2016 request for privacy for the couple's children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The request was denied by a judge at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Jolie filed for divorce in September, 2016 after two years of marriage.
