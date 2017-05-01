Angelina Jolie Has Google Alert on Estranged Husband Brad Pitt's Name?

Los Angeles: Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie has reportedly made a Google alert on actor and estranged husband Brad Pitt's name to keep tabs on him.

"Angelina wants to know exactly what Brad is up to at all times. To say she isn't able to move on would be an understatement," a source told hollywoodlife.com.

"She likes to always be in control and she knows that once the divorce is finalised she will have no hold over him any more. It's pretty sad really, seeing as she was the one who wanted the divorce in the first place. I suspect she was actually shocked he didn't try and fight more for her, her whole plan pretty much backfired," added the source.

Jolie decided to end the marriage in September. Since then, the two have been in divorce and custody battle.

Although the Maleficent actress is the one who wanted to split, she is "terrrified Brad will move on and find love with someone new".

"It's one of those she can't live with him, and she can't live without him, things. Brad and Angie had scorching chemistry and she just can't handle seeing him with another woman. She definitely gets very jealous."