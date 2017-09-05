GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Angelina Jolie Not Enjoying Being Single

Actress Angelina Jolie revealed that she does not enjoy being single. She filed for a divorce with actor Brad Pitt last September.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
Image: Reuters
Los Angeles: Actress Angelina Jolie, who has been in the news for her split with actor Brad Pitt, says she is not enjoying being single.

The actress spoke about being single in an interview with The Telegraph, reports bbc.com.

"It's been difficult. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard," Jolie said.

In another interview with Sydney Morning Herald, she said she had spent much of the last year "just taking care of my children".

"I can't pretend this isn't a tough time in my life. But I'm trying to get through it by just moving forward and knowing it's part of being human. Maybe sometimes it appears I am pulling it all together, but really, in fact, I am just trying to get through my days. I will eventually balance more and do more work, but because of family issues it's been extremely tough."

Jolie filed for divorce last September. The Hollywood megastars had been married for two years and were a couple since 2004. They share six children.
