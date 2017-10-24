Angelina Jolie on New Film: Women Rights Remain a Central Burning Issue

: Actor Angelina Jolie has said her new film, The Breadwinner, is not just "an Afghan story" but about a world in which equal rights for women remain a "central burning issue".The Breadwinner, based on a novel by the same name from Deborah Ellis, follows a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy to provide for her family.The animated film is directed by Nora Twomey and executive produced by Jolie along with Mimi Polk Gitlin and Jordan Peele, reported Variety."It's not just an Afghan story... It's a story of our times and a story of a world in which equal rights for women remain a central burning issue of our time," Jolie said at the inaugural 'Animation is Film Festival'."There are few countries in the world where it is harder to be a young girl, where barriers between girls and their dreams and their rights are so high and so painful to experience and observe," the actor said.