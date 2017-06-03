Angelina Jolie Still Angry at Brad Pitt For Breaking The Family

Los Angeles: Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie is reportedly still stuck in the past while actor Brad Pitt is ready to start a new life.

Jolie is still hurt and angry at Pitt for leaving her and their children, but Pitt is ready to start dating again, reports hollywoodlife.com.

"She's still hurt by how Brad's friends seem to dislike her - and she's confided to her own friends that Brad broke her heart, and that she's still angry at him for throwing his family away. The past eight months have been the toughest time of her life, but Angie's finally feeling strong enough to talk about her ordeal," said a source.

"She has started to tell friends about how things fell apart because of Brad's drinking and his failings as a father - and what really happened between him and Maddox on that aeroplane," the source added.

According to another source, the Ocean's Thirteen actor is ready to put the past behind.

"Make no mistake about it, Brad's priority is absolutely his kids right now. They are his life and he's making sure they are happy, safe, and surrounded by love. Saying that, Brad does realise he doesn't want to be alone forever and having someone to love again is appealing."

"Brad is a passionate, emotional guy who loves being in love so it will definitely happen. After a lot of work on himself, he's finally open to it - down the road. For now he still needs to put in more time working on himself and his new healthy life," the source added.