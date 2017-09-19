Anil Kapoor Congratulates John Lithgow For Emmy Win

: Anil Kapoor has congratulated Hollywood actor John Lithgow, who got the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Bollywood star says he is a big fan of the actor.Lithgow got the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the awards night held in Los Angeles on Sunday."Congratulations to John Lithgow for winning the Emmys for the most formidable Churchill ever seen on screen! The Crown rules! Big Fan!" Anil took to Twitter to praise Lithgow.The Crown is a biographical drama television series, created and written by Peter Morgan. The show is a biographical story about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Lithgow plays Winston Churchill.Anil currently is busy with Fanney Khan, who will be seen sporting a salt and pepper look in the upcoming film, directed by Atul Manjrekar.Fanney Khan is a musical comedy film which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.Anil, who had earlier featured with Aishwarya in Taal, will play on-screen father to her in the new film.Fanney Khan, produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment, and T-Series, is an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch 2000 film "Everybody's Famous!". It is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13 next year.