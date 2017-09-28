Anil Kapoor Peeks Into Sonam's Phone, Beau Anand Says 'It's Allowed'
The image was captured at the Vogue Women's Award held in Mumbai, wherein Sonam was awarded Fashion Icon Of The Year Award.
Indian parents are protective towards their children and even in the age of social media, they make sure to keep an eye on their children's activities. Quite interestingly, even star kids can't escape the eyes of their parents at times. Recently, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share the photo of Sonam using her phone with him in the background, appearing to peek into the actress' phone. Giving a quirky caption to the image, he wrote, "Overprotective father caught on camera! I guess I am guilty as charged :p @sonamkapoor "
Credit: @anilskapoor
Looks like Sonam was busy texting her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja, as he posted a comment below the photo, tagging the actress and both her parents, that read, "It's totally allowed". Clearly, the Kapoors have welcomed Ahuja as a part of their family, adding fuel to Sonam's wedding rumours.
The image was captured at the Vogue Women's Award held in Mumbai, wherein Sonam was awarded Fashion Icon Of The Year Award. Dressed in emerald green Fouad Sarkis gown, Sonam looked every inch a diva that she is.
Credit: @sonamkapoor
The actress is currently busy with the shoot of Veere Di Wedding, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. The actress returned to work after a month-long New York stay with Anand Ahuja and their photos on Instagram surely gave us some major couple goals.
Credit: @sonamkapoor
Credit: @anilskapoor
Looks like Sonam was busy texting her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja, as he posted a comment below the photo, tagging the actress and both her parents, that read, "It's totally allowed". Clearly, the Kapoors have welcomed Ahuja as a part of their family, adding fuel to Sonam's wedding rumours.
The image was captured at the Vogue Women's Award held in Mumbai, wherein Sonam was awarded Fashion Icon Of The Year Award. Dressed in emerald green Fouad Sarkis gown, Sonam looked every inch a diva that she is.
Credit: @sonamkapoor
The actress is currently busy with the shoot of Veere Di Wedding, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. The actress returned to work after a month-long New York stay with Anand Ahuja and their photos on Instagram surely gave us some major couple goals.
Credit: @sonamkapoor
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Warner Overtakes Kohli; Joins Elite List With Rare Achievement
- Watch: Aamir's Quirky Makeover as Shakti Kumaarr in Secret Superstar
- Anavila Misra Describes 8 Stylish Ways To Drape A Sari This Festive Season
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore