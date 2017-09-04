Anil Kapoor Starts Shooting for Fanney Khan

And here's the clap that marks the beginning of something new & very very special! First days the best days! #FanneyKhan #ShootBegins pic.twitter.com/XhAMGbUiPn — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 3, 2017

Actor Anil Kapoor has started shooting for the upcoming film Fanney Khan and he called the movie "very special".Anil on Sunday shared the photograph of the film's clapboard on Twitter and said that the shoot has commenced."And here's the clap that marks the beginning of something new and very very special! First days the best days! Fanney Khan. Shoot begins," he captioned the image.A first look into the film -- as shared by Anil -- earlier this year saw him dressed in a blingy golden jacket singing his heart out as a spotlight shone on him.An official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous, Fanney Khan will be directed by Atul Manjrekar and will star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.The film will bring Aishwarya and Anil together on the big screen after almost two decades. They had previously shared screen space in the 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and the 1999 hit musical Taal.Earlier, it was reported that R. Madhavan may be cast opposite Aishwarya, and subsequently it sparked talks that the actress was upset over it as she was keen on Rajkummar instead.