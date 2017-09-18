Anil Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan: Celebrities Wish Shabana Azmi on Her Birthday

Happy Birthday to one of the best actors I have had the joy of working with @AzmiShabana #masoom — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 18, 2017

Friendship of over 30 years! How time flies! @AzmiShabana happy birthday! May you always keep me on my toes! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 18, 2017

Dear shabana aunty ,a very happy birthday to you . I wish you so much love. Have a wonderful year . @AzmiShabana — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 18, 2017

Wishing you the most amazing year ahead Aunty!! Lots and lots of love @AzmiShabana pic.twitter.com/Alza3v01uO — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) September 18, 2017

Lots of love hugs and pyaar always .. @AzmiShabana You are an inspiration — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 18, 2017

And some people hold a very special place in your heart... you ve always been truly special @AzmiShabana !! Happy bday. Lots of love — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) September 18, 2017

: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who turned 67 on Monday, was wished a year full of love by Bollywood celebrities including Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor, who described her as inspirational.Shabana, daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi, made her film debut in 1974 with Ankur and soon became one of the leading actresses of parallel cinema. She has won five National Film Awards for Best Actress and several international honors. She was also lauded with a Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honor of the country.Some of her known works include Arth, Khandhar, Paar, Mandi, Fire, Nishant, Masoom, Junoon, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Amar Akbar Anthony, Neerja and Chalk and Duster.Here's what the celebs have tweeted:Shekhar Kapur: Happy Birthday to one of the best actors I have had the joy of working with, Shabana Azmi. Masoom.Anil Kapoor: Friendship of over 30 years! How time flies! Shabana Azmi happy birthday! May you always keep me on my toes!Hrithik Roshan: Dear Shabana aunty, a very happy birthday to you. I wish you so much, love. Have a wonderful year. Shabana Azmi.Sonam Kapoor: Wishing you the most amazing year ahead Aunty! Lots and lots of love Shabana Azmi.Huma Qureshi: Lots of love hugs and Pyaar (love) always. Shabana Azmi, you are an inspiration.Divya Dutta: And some people hold a very special place in your heart... you've always been truly special Shabana Azmi! Happy birthday. Lots of love.