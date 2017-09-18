GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Anil Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan: Celebrities Wish Shabana Azmi on Her Birthday

Bollywood actors wish Shabana Azmi on her birthday.

IANS

Updated:September 18, 2017, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anil Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan: Celebrities Wish Shabana Azmi on Her Birthday
Image: Twitter/ Shabana Azmi
Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who turned 67 on Monday, was wished a year full of love by Bollywood celebrities including Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor, who described her as inspirational.

Shabana, daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi, made her film debut in 1974 with Ankur and soon became one of the leading actresses of parallel cinema. She has won five National Film Awards for Best Actress and several international honors. She was also lauded with a Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honor of the country.

Some of her known works include Arth, Khandhar, Paar, Mandi, Fire, Nishant, Masoom, Junoon, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Amar Akbar Anthony, Neerja and Chalk and Duster.

Here's what the celebs have tweeted:

Shekhar Kapur: Happy Birthday to one of the best actors I have had the joy of working with, Shabana Azmi. Masoom.



Anil Kapoor: Friendship of over 30 years! How time flies! Shabana Azmi happy birthday! May you always keep me on my toes!



Hrithik Roshan: Dear Shabana aunty, a very happy birthday to you. I wish you so much, love. Have a wonderful year. Shabana Azmi.



Sonam Kapoor: Wishing you the most amazing year ahead Aunty! Lots and lots of love Shabana Azmi.



Huma Qureshi: Lots of love hugs and Pyaar (love) always. Shabana Azmi, you are an inspiration.



Divya Dutta: And some people hold a very special place in your heart... you've always been truly special Shabana Azmi! Happy birthday. Lots of love.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES