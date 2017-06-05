Anil Kapoor to Play On-Screen Father To Harshvardhan Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra's Biopic?

Mumbai: If everything falls in place, Anil Kapoor might be seen playing the on-screen father to his son Harshvardhan in the forthcoming biopic on Indian professional shooter Abhinav Bindra.

There were reports that the father-son duo have been signed for the film where the Mirzya actor will play the role of the Olympic-winning shooter.

When asked about it, Anil told reporters, "It's too early to speak about the film. Once everything is finalised, I'll talk about it. But talks are on. If God wishes, we will do a film together and it could be this one. I am very excited to work with him, but it is too early to speak about it."

The 60-year-old actor was speaking at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.

The biopic is scheduled to go on floors by October and will reportedly focus on the relationship between Abhinav and his father.

While there is still time for the father-son duo to work together in a film, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with nephew Arjun Kapoor in the upcoming comedy Mubarakan.

"My mother will be the happiest watching Mubarakan, she will see her son as well as grandson. It is a special feeling," Anil said.

The film, directed by Aneez Bazmee, is scheduled to release on July 28.