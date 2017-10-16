Anil Kapoor To Shabana Azmi: Bollywood Celebrities Laud Vidya Balan's Performance In Tumhari Sulu Trailer
Here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted to the trailer on Twitter:
Image: Youtube/ A still from Tumhari Sulu teaser
The trailer of the film, directed by Suresh Triveni, was released on Saturday. It tells the story of a housewife Sulu (Vidya), who lives with her husband and son, and tries hard to add spice to their lives. After winning at competitions hosted by the local radio station, Sulu starts dreaming of becoming an RJ.
Anil Kapoor: Vidya Balan has the rare ability to add depth to simple characters and make complex characters simply lovable!
@vidya_balan has the rare ability to add depth to simple characters & make complex characters simply lovable! https://t.co/q8iuCYNI3y— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 15, 2017
Shabana Azmi: Empress. ‘Tumhari Sulu'. Vidya Balan... such a lovely trailer. Can't wait to watch the film. It's a winner.
Empress#TumhariSulu @vidya_balan @atulkasbekar https://t.co/1ZeBZqsazY such a lovely trailer Cant wait to watch the film. Its a winner— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 15, 2017
Riteish Deshmukh: Loved this one - ‘Tumhari Sulu' trailer.
Loved this one - #TumhariSuluTrailer https://t.co/0j6coJzUHD— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 15, 2017
Diana Penty: Sulu is just too good! What a fun trailer, guys.
Sulu is just tooo good! What a fun trailer, guys @vidya_balan @sureshtriveni @priyagupta999 @atulkasbekar #TumhariSuluTrailer— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) October 14, 2017
Kriti Sanon: You are too good ma'am. In love with Sulu already. Looking forward to this one. ‘Tumhari Sulu'
You are tooooo good ma'am!! In love with Sulu already! ❤️❤️ so looking forward to this one! #TumhariSuluTrailer @vidya_balan https://t.co/5oofFX3cPH— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 14, 2017
Bhumi Pednekar: Smart, sexy and super Sulu... Loved the trailer... So heartwarming. Can't wait to watch.
Smart,sexy & super sulu..Loved the trailer..so heartwarming @vidya_balan @NehaDhupia @rjmalishkaa @tanuj_garg @TSeries Can't wait to watch https://t.co/OK1dr6JXr2— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) October 15, 2017
