: Popular Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Riteish Deshmukh have hailed the trailer of Vidya Balan's upcoming movie Tumhari Sulu and said that the film will have the actress' best performance till date.The trailer of the film, directed by Suresh Triveni, was released on Saturday. It tells the story of a housewife Sulu (Vidya), who lives with her husband and son, and tries hard to add spice to their lives. After winning at competitions hosted by the local radio station, Sulu starts dreaming of becoming an RJ.Here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted to the trailer on Twitter:Anil Kapoor: Vidya Balan has the rare ability to add depth to simple characters and make complex characters simply lovable!Shabana Azmi: Empress. ‘Tumhari Sulu'. Vidya Balan... such a lovely trailer. Can't wait to watch the film. It's a winner.Riteish Deshmukh: Loved this one - ‘Tumhari Sulu' trailer.Diana Penty: Sulu is just too good! What a fun trailer, guys.Kriti Sanon: You are too good ma'am. In love with Sulu already. Looking forward to this one. ‘Tumhari Sulu'Bhumi Pednekar: Smart, sexy and super Sulu... Loved the trailer... So heartwarming. Can't wait to watch.