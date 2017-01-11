Anjelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reach Agreement To Handle Divorce Privately

Los Angeles: Estranged couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have agreed to work together to keep their divorce proceedings private.

The actors released a joint statement on Monday evening stating that they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilising a private judge, reports people.com.

According to the statement, "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues."

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," the statement read further.

Pitt and Jolie - who are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 - have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows Pitt supervised visitation with the children.