Anna Faris Spotted Cosying Up to Rumoured Beau Michael Barrett

Actress Anna Faris was spotted cosying up to her new rumoured boyfriend and cinematographer Michael Barrett here on a lunch date.In some photographs, the couple can be seen sipping wine and holding hands at a restaurant in Seattle on Friday, reports tmz.com.Faris and Barrett, who she met on the set of her upcoming film "Overboard", were kissing each other.The actress, who announced her separation from former husband and actor Chris Pratt in August after eight years of marriage, is yet to confirm her relationship with Barrett.Earlier, Faris and Barrett were seen spending time together in Malibu.