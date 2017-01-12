Anna Kendrick in Negotiations to Play Female Santa Claus in Disney's Next

Los Angeles: Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick is in negotiations to star in Disney's Nicole, a tale of a female Santa Claus.

The 31-year-old star may end up indulging her musical side in the film, which is not being touted as a musical yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marc Lawrence is attached to direct, while Suzanne Todd, who worked with the studio on "Alice in Wonderland", is producing the project.

"Nicole" is a holiday family adventure that centers on the coming of a female Santa. Kendrick already appeared in a Disney movie when she starred as Cinderella in the film adaptation of the hit musical Into the Woods.