Actor Anna Rajan, popular as "Lichi" courtesy the onscreen name of her first film Angamaly Diaries, apologised in a teary Facebook Live video. The apology came after Mammootty fans trolled her online and hurled abuses at her after her recent interview wherein she said she'd like to act as Dulquer's heroine and Mammootty could play her father went viral.During a programme on Surya TV, the actor, "if Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan come together in a movie, whose heroine would you want to be?"She answered saying let Dulquer be the hero and Mammootty can be her father.This was published by some online portals and it did not go well with Mammootty fans. Her latest film depicted her as Mohanlal's heroine and the fans took this as an insult on their star.The fans took to social media to abuse and insult the actress. They also created memes about the actor, who they even called "ammachi" (grandmother).Soon after the Twitter trolling, Rajan took to Facebook to clarify her stand on what exactly happened. But Rajan, who was upset with the negative reactions, broke down during the FB Live.She said,"I meant it to be a joke as. People misinterpreted my comment. I didn't think that some media would twist and misinterpret my comment. I am no one to insult Mammookka or Dulquer. I have no intentions of insulting the great actor. My sincere apologies to the fans of Mammootty and Dulquer if my statement has hurt you. I want to act in both Mammookka and Dulquer's movies."