1-min read

Annabelle: Creation Earns Rs 35 Crore in India

Annabelle: Creation has collected over 35 Crore in India.

IANS

Updated:August 22, 2017, 5:56 PM IST
Image: Youtube still from Annabelle Creations
New Delhi: Annabelle: Creation, a film about a demonic doll, has amassed Rs. 35 crore in India.

Annabelle: Creation is the fourth film in The Conjuring film series. It is a follow up of 2014 film Annabelle, based on a haunted doll. Warner Bros Pictures released it in India on August 18 in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

According to a statement shared by the film's publicist, the registered business of the film is Rs 35 crore (gross) till Monday.

Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros Pictures - India, said: "Annabelle is back, and we're thrilled to see that she hasn't lost her touch. Director David F. Sandberg and his talented cast and crew have delivered the exhilarating scares that fans across India have been waiting for, and these terrific results and enthusiastic word-of-mouth demonstrate that the appetite is only growing."

The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Philippa Coulthard, amongst others.

