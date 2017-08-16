Annabelle: Creation Movie Review: The Prequel That Scares the Wits Out of You

Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, Miranda Otto, Lulu Wilson.David F. SandbergThere are certain rules while watching any horror film: not rooting for the curious one; never trusting that the exorcism attempt will work in the first attempt and closing your eyes at even ‘pin-drop silence’. Annabelle: Creation is nothing different, in fact, after a long time it actually fits in all three categories, giving all the needed scares and much more. Prequel to a mediocre spin-off of a successful horror film, Creation, tells the story of the evil doll and what lead to it becoming the medium of devil possession. The film literally makes you jump at the dead silence and makes you fear big, wide eyed dolls - for life.Directed by Lights Out director David F. Sandberg, the film does not have a brilliant script but the execution makes it one of the scariest films off late. Working backwards in time, this fourth film in producer James Wan’s fast-expanding The Conjuring franchise (which already has two more installments on the way) takes place in the mid 50s, following a 12-years-old prologue through which we discover the tragedy that inspired heartbroken doll maker Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) and his bedridden wife (Mirando Otto) to invite half a dozen vulnerable orphans into their home.Then begins the cliché case of locked doors opening and devil lurking in the corridors which give everybody creeps except the gutsy girls. The series of ‘don’t do this silly girl’, ‘who does that’ and ‘Noooo’- all classic reactions – follow, a sign of any good horror film. The dead silences are followed by chilling sequences, not so welcoming sights and creepy sequences, which aggravate with time.Mr. Mullins’ nightmare-inducing creation became the conduit for an unholy force hell bent on stealing human souls — and while the doll can’t do much more than turning its head and pop up where it’s least wanted, the demon possessing it has seemingly unlimited powers. There is also a fleeting presence of Conjuring 2 Nun, and it’s scarier than the actual film and somewhat sets up a plot for another film from the franchise - The Nun, all set to release next year.The plot isn’t extraordinary and is, in fact, sloppy in many parts. However, not once does that bother you, and all credit goes to the director and DOP. With long shots of the characters, the moving-chair lift, the house, the well, send a chill down the spine with every frame, this is the film every horror-junkie was waiting for after Conjuring.Annabelle: Creation makes you fear the doll again and this time for genuine, wit-numbing reason. There comes a time when you actually want to get up and leave the theater to get hold of the normal things going around you.PS: The post credit scene gives a nod to the presence of the doll-devil in future episodes and the end even links it with the forgetful prequel released in 2014.Rating: 3.5/5