AnnaLynne McCord Accuses Airline of Discriminating Gay Couple

Actor AnnaLynne McCord has blasted Southwest Airlines over its treatment of her gay friends and their daughters.The 30-year-old actor was horrified to discover that the airline refused to allow her friends, Jake Lapp and David Lionel, to use the family boarding policy with their daughters because they are gay and she took to Instagram to write an open letter to the company, reported Ace Showbiz."Dear Southwest Airlines," she began."Have you ever felt bullied? Have you ever been picked on? Have you ever been rejected? The one who got left out because for some reason to another person you didn't measure up; you did not belong?""A couple of days ago, the young girls in this photo were made to feel just that by individuals who wear your logo and represent your company," she continued, referring to the picture she attached on her letter."It was their first flight ever and they were so excited to join their Daddies on a family trip. Only your employees made it clear that these beautiful little girls and their fathers were not in fact 'family'."... They were not allowed to board with the other families and had to watch as their fathers were told that they didn't count as family."The 30-year-old star went on, "I implore you, as a company that seeks to provide a happy experience for all of its customers, to hire individuals who despise hate, not love; who embrace difference, not look down on it."The "90210" alum finally concluded, "Please, don't allow your company to promote the hate that destroys the pure innocence of the love of a child. With an Absolutely BrokenHeart, AnnaLynne McCord." '