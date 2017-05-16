DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Anne Hathaway Explains How Motherhood Has Changed Her
London: Anne Hathaway says after becoming a mother she is in a better and healthier space.
The 34-year-old actress, who gave birth to her baby son Jonathan in March 2016, says she is much happier in herself now that she has a "simple" routine fitted around her child,whom she has with husband Adam Shulman, reported Contactmusic.
"I'm happy when things are simple. Since having a kid, I find it a lot easier to do that. The day begins with a checklist: 'Is he breathing? Is he healthy? Is he growing? Is he thriving?' If I get four yeses it's really hard to upset my day," Hathaway says.
The actress insists she was not satisfied with the life she led before becoming a parent. "I just wasn't feeling satisfied by the other stuff. It was too stressful and kept me at a distance from things that I loved."
