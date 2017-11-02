GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anthony Mackie Wants to be James Bond

Mackie will be reprising his role as the superhero in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

IANS

Updated:November 2, 2017, 10:17 AM IST
Anthony Mackie Wants to be James Bond
Actor Anthony Mackie arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
London: Captain America actor Anthony Mackie would love to be the next James Bond, but says he would prefer the character to be more "mellow" than in previous adaptations.

At the Comic-Con here, Mackie said: "I've thought about this a lot. My Bond would be cool, I mean smooth, milky smooth. No nonsense, no pretence. My James Bond would be a very, very mellow man with the ladies. He would be very aggressive in his fighting style.

"And his Aston Martin would be a convertible with 20-inch rims and an 808 sound system in the trunk so you can hear him coming. That's my Bond."

Currently, Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as the 007 agents in the upcoming Bond 25 movie and already expressed it is to be his last outing as the womanising spy, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

A number of celebrities have been rumoured to be taking over from Craig when he steps down, including James Norton, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy and Damian Lewis.

Meanwhile, Mackie will be reprising his role as the superhero in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

