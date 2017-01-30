Antonio Banderas Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Scare

London: Actor Antonio Banderas was taken to a hospital near his home in Surrey after he reportedly suffered a major heart scare while exercising.

Banderas was taken to hospital last week.

Banderas was working out when he suddenly experienced agonising pain in his chest, reports aceshowbiz.com.

An ambulance was called and he was rushed to St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey. Doctors kept the 56-year-old in for observation, but decided to release him after being satisfied that he was safe to go home.

Banderas, who is now recovering, confirmed that he had an "episode". He praised the doctors who helped him during his health crisis.

"The Expendables 3" star lives in Cobham after he divorced Melanie Griffith in 2015. He is currently dating a Dutch investment consultant named Nicole Kempel.