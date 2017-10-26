Anup Jalota sings Bhagavad Gita verses in Urdu in Pakistan

Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota, who had earlier stated he will never perform in Pakistan, sang verses from the holy Bhagavad Gita in Urdu in that country this week. He says it is his effort to stop the world from turning into a Kurukshetra."Bhagavad Gita has the answer to life. I felt it necessary to propagate the values. As a musician, the larger purpose is peace, harmony and love. And Bhagavad Gita is an embodiment of all that. And when rendered in Urdu musically to Urdu-speaking audiences, it moves you, changes you," Jalota told IANS."I have refused many commercial ghazal shows in Pakistan. But the bhajan and Bhagavad Gita performance to 50,000 people is the beginning of my humble contribution to world peace. I can perform in every city in Pakistan to highlight our values, the base of our tolerant attitude and inner strength, discipline and perseverance."I want attitudes and mindsets to change. The least I can do as a musician is to stop the world from turning into a Kurukshetra," added the bhajan veteran.Jalota performed at the Satram Ashram in Sindh earlier this week.He said exchange of talent must be facilitated from both ends."India always welcomed musicians from Pakistan. I believe Pakistan must have same policy and this will help creating peace and harmony. I took this step to promote Bhagavad Gita in Urdu in Islamic countries."Satram Ashram is one spiritual place in Sindh in Pakistan. Since the last many years, they are coming to India and inviting me to sing for them. I was avoiding going to Pakistan till last year."This is the right time to visit Islamic countries and spread the depth of Bhagavad Gita in their countries," said the singer who added that he enjoyed the hospitality, love and care in Pakistan.Jalota has decided to record Bhagavad Gita in Urdu to reach out to Gulf countries.He said Pakistanis were "very excited" to see him and they have an affinity towards tracks by Pankaj Udhas as well as the late Jagjit Singh."People love my ghazals in Pakistan. I met so many people and they offered me to do a few ghazal shows. But my aim is not to sing here and make money. My purpose is to generate love and spread the knowledge of Bhagavad Gita all over."