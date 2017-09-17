GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar: Bollywood Celebrities Wish PM Modi On His Birthday

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

IANS

Updated:September 17, 2017, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar: Bollywood Celebrities Wish PM Modi On His Birthday
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mumbai: A string of Bollywood personalities including actor-producer Anil Kapoor, actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 67 on Sunday.

Some celebrities termed Modi a dynamic, visionary and selfless personality.

Here is what they said:

Anupam Kher: Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi! May you continue to lead our nation with great honesty, selflessness, and hard work for years to come. Jai Ho.



Anil Kapoor: A leader is the one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. Here's celebrating the force driving India to greatness! PM Narendra Modi.



Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic, hardworking and visionary PM Narendra Modiji. Happy birthday and stay blessed.



Ekta Kapoor: Happy birthday, PM par excellence.



Bhumi Pednekar: Wishing our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir a very happy birthday.



Kailash Kher: Happy Birthday to the most passionate personality and dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modiji of our nation. Wishes and prayers for your good health, well-being. God bless.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Simran, Lucknow Central

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Simran, Lucknow Central

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES