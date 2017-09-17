Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar: Bollywood Celebrities Wish PM Modi On His Birthday
Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mumbai: A string of Bollywood personalities including actor-producer Anil Kapoor, actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 67 on Sunday.
Some celebrities termed Modi a dynamic, visionary and selfless personality.
Here is what they said:
Anupam Kher: Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi! May you continue to lead our nation with great honesty, selflessness, and hard work for years to come. Jai Ho.
Anil Kapoor: A leader is the one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. Here's celebrating the force driving India to greatness! PM Narendra Modi.
Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic, hardworking and visionary PM Narendra Modiji. Happy birthday and stay blessed.
Ekta Kapoor: Happy birthday, PM par excellence.
Bhumi Pednekar: Wishing our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir a very happy birthday.
Kailash Kher: Happy Birthday to the most passionate personality and dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modiji of our nation. Wishes and prayers for your good health, well-being. God bless.
