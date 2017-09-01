GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anupam Kher Dines with Swiss President Doris Leuthard

Veteran actor Anupam Kher reveals that Swiss President Doris Leuthard made a special mention of Yash Chopraji in her speech at dinner in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

IANS

Updated:September 1, 2017, 12:45 PM IST
A file photo of Anupam Kher.
New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher dined with Swiss President Doris Leuthard at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Anupam, 62, on Thursday shared a photograph of the invite and captioned it: "It was an honour to attend dinner in honour of... President of the Swiss confederation. Thank you..."

He said Leuthard made a special mention of late filmmaker Yash Chopra in her speech. "At the dinner hosted by Rashtrapati Bhavan... Doris Leuthard made a special mention of Yash Chopraji in her speech," he tweeted.



Many of Yash Chopra's films featured Switzerland as a backdrop, and he is credited with boosting the popularity of the Alpine nation among Indian tourists.
