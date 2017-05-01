Anupam Kher Joins the Cast of Judwaa 2

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to star in David Dhawan's upcoming action-comedy Judwaa 2. Kher will join previously announced cast Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

The film is a sequel to the 1997 Salman Khan starrer. Varun broke the news on Twitter by sharing a picture of him along with Kher standing next to each other.

"@AnupamPkher is the only member of the original cast of 'Judwaa' to be part of 'Judwaa2'. He's a lot fitter and better looking now," Varun wrote.

#Anupamkher is the only memeber of the original cast of #Judwaa who is part of #judwaa2. My second film with him and he's a lot more fitter and better looking now. He's one crazy dude 😎 but also one of the best actors of our country. Let the craziness begin A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 1, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

Kher played the role of Inspector Havaldar Vidyarthi in the original movie, which also starred Karisma Kapoor as Mala, Rambha as Roopa, Bindu as Roopa's mother, Kader Khan as Sharma (Mala's dad) and Shakti Kapoor as Rangeela. The cast of "Judwaa 2" is currently shooting in London.