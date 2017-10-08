Anupam Kher Meets Air Force Officers in Kasauli

Delighted & Proud to meet these young airforce officers on #AirForceDay in Kasauli. ये हैं, तो हम हैं। भारत माता की जय।🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CJFjQX5vA2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) October 8, 2017

: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he felt delighted to meet Air Force officers in Kasauli.Anupam on Sunday morning tweeted a photograph of himself along with the officers, and captioned it: "Delighted and proud to meet these young Air Force officers on Air Force Day (October 8) in Kasauli. We are here because of them."The actor, 62, is in Kasauli for a session -- 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly' at the Khushwant Singh Literature Fest.On the film front, Anupam is gearing up for the release of his production venture -- "Ranchi Diaries". It follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya, and her friends, Taaha Shah and Himansh Kohli, who are out to make it big in Ranchi.This is Anupam's first production. It will releasing on October 13.He will also be seen in "The Accidental Prime Minister", a biographical political film directed by Vijay Gutte. The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.