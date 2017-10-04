GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Anupam Kher Meets Mahendra Singh Dhoni, His Father in Ranchi; Calls Ziva a Genius

Kher had essayed the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film which featured Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead hit the screens on September 30 last year.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2017, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher Meets Mahendra Singh Dhoni, His Father in Ranchi; Calls Ziva a Genius
Kher had essayed the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film which featured Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead hit the screens on September 30 last year.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has been busy promoting his upcoming production venture Ranchi Diaries, was recently in Ranchi to spread the word about the film. And it was during his visit to Ranchi that he was also invited by Mahendra Singh Dhoni to his home.

Kher had essayed the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film which featured Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead hit the screens on September 30 last year.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some interesting moments with Dhoni and his father.

Kher shared a photo with Dhoni with a caption that read, “#Sakshi & @msdhoni’s daughter #Ziva is a genius & an entertainer. She can really sing loudly, including our #NationalAnthem. God bless her.”



The next photo which also featured Dhoni’s father was shared with another interesting caption that read, “Dear #Sakshi & @msdhoni!! Thank you for your warmth & hospitality. Loved ur new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing.”

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES