Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has been busy promoting his upcoming production venture Ranchi Diaries, was recently in Ranchi to spread the word about the film. And it was during his visit to Ranchi that he was also invited by Mahendra Singh Dhoni to his home.Kher had essayed the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film which featured Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead hit the screens on September 30 last year.The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some interesting moments with Dhoni and his father.Kher shared a photo with Dhoni with a caption that read, “#Sakshi & @msdhoni’s daughter #Ziva is a genius & an entertainer. She can really sing loudly, including our #NationalAnthem. God bless her.”The next photo which also featured Dhoni’s father was shared with another interesting caption that read, “Dear #Sakshi & @msdhoni!! Thank you for your warmth & hospitality. Loved ur new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing.”