Anupam Kher Wraps Schedule for 511th Film

Anupam Kher has wrapped a shoot schedule for his 511th film. He says that it has always been a pleasure shooting at various locations in Jharkhand.

IANS

Updated:December 31, 2017, 3:44 PM IST
Anupam Kher Wraps Schedule for 511th Film
(File Photo : Actor Anupam Kher/Facebook)
Ranchi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wrapped a shoot schedule for his 511th film. He says that it has always been a pleasure shooting at various locations in Jharkhand.

"As I finish this schedule of my untitled 511th film, I thank the people, the administration, the Rana family and the security people of Ranchi for their love, warmth and hospitality. As always it was a pleasure shooting at the various locations in Jharkhand," Anupam tweeted on Saturday.




"It is always a pleasure to meet Jharkhand Chief Minister," Anupam tweeted on Friday.





Anupam has previously shot here for films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Ranchi Diaries.
