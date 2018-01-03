Anurag Kashyap's Aggressive Approach to Filmmaking Is Amazing: Aanand L Rai

: Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai prefers to collaborate with those who make work enjoyable. He says Anurag Kashyap, with whom he has joined hands for Mukkabaaz, is one such director who is aggressive in his work.Rai was present at a press conference for Mukkabaaz, his first venture with Kashyap, here in Mumbai on Tuesday.He said: "I really enjoy making films. I have only one condition when it comes to making films, to make them with people with whom my wavelengths amtches. I enjoy working with them."I wanted to work with Anurag, and when he told me this story, I thought there won't be a better opportunity than this one.""The love story is amazing with sports and politics in the backdrop. I don't think anybody has spoken about it in such a realistic manner. The way Anurag makes films aggressively is always amazing and I think that is really important to me as a producer," Rai added.Mukkabaaz>/em> features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill. Releasing on January 12, the film is directed by Kashyap and produced by Rai.Rai is himself directing Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.He said "Zero" is the growth which he has been wanting after Tanu Weds Manu Returns."It is an important film for me. See, with each film, you ask for some change and growth within yourself. After 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', I was asking for some growth within myself and I thought I should tell this story."It has been a long process to write this story, taking it on the floors and now releasing it," said Rai on "Zero".The title and teaser of the movie were launched on New Year's Day."This film is taking longer than a normal story. So it became important for us to share the title and glimpse of the film with the audience. New Year was starting and we thought of releasing the teaser and now we have a year to complete our film," he said.On the teaser, Rai was asked if there is a reason behind using the Jab Jab Phool Khile song Affoo Khudaya.He said: "I don't want to talk about it here and just end it. There is a very interesting back story as to why we did it and I will give you more time very soon to talk and discuss it."Asked to comment on rumours about a sequel to Raanjhanaa part 2, Rai said: "I don't understand why people are asking for 'Raanjhanaa' part 2. I don't think every picture that people like should have a part 2."Making a sequel is never the intention of making a movie.""A film will be made if you have a story. And as far as the sequel of 'Raanjhanaa' is concerned, the film was a complete story. Which I've already expressed and there will be no part 2 of the film. But I think Anurag Kashyap might have a 'Mukkabaaz' part 2"