Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Makes Documentary Debut
Image via Instagram/Aaliyah Kashyap
Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has made her first documentary film.
Aaliyah, who recently modelled for a high street fashion portal, has made the documentary on education of girls for her school.
The proud daddy tweeted on Wednesday: "My daughter's first documentary project on education of girls for school."
My daughter's first Documentary Project on Education Of Girls for school https://t.co/T3tBSyZRyC
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 3, 2017
Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter with his former wife Aarti Bajaj.
Anurag and Aarti, who works as a film editor, got married in 2003 and headed for divorce in 2009. After that Anurag married actress Kalki Koechlin in 2011. They separated in 2015.
Anurag is best known for his films like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly.
