Anushka Sharma Off to South Africa with Virat Kohli to Ring in 2018

After tying the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany and hosting two grand receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai, power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flew to South Africa to ring in the New Year. While Virat will prepare for the upcoming series in which Team India will lock horns against South African cricket team in 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is, Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him.The couple was photographed at the Mumbai airport while stepping out of the bus. Anushka was spotted wearing a jumpsuit which she teamed up with a black jacket and white shoes, while Virat was seen in cricket jersey.The two, who got hitched in the Italian city, took to Twitter to announce their wedding simultaneously and ever since then, there's been no end to the social media frenzy. Their Delhi reception, which was held at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple had personally handed the invitation card. And after throwing a royal party for the close family members and dignitaries, the newly-weds hosted the glamorous amalgamation of Bollywood and cricket fraternity members in Mumbai on Tuesday.(All images by Yogen Shah)