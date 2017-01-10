»
2-min read

Anushka Sharma Lauds Meryl Streep's Speech; Says Strong Judgements Saturate a Society

News18.com

First published: January 10, 2017, 8:39 AM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Anushka Sharma Lauds Meryl Streep's Speech; Says Strong Judgements Saturate a Society
Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt note in reference to Streep’s speech on her social media page explaining that actors, by the nature of their work, are liberal and non-judgmental.

Meryl Streep’s powerful speech at the Golden Globes awards has been widely appreciated world over. The actress, who received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the gala slammed President-elect Donald Trump for not being compassionate and using his position to bully the less powerful. The actress said, “This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody's life. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence,” highlighting an incident where Trump had humiliated a disabled journalist.

Bollywood cheered and praised Streep for her speech. Actress Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt note in reference to Streep’s speech on her social media page explaining that actors, by the nature of their work, are liberal and non-judgmental. “Seeing things for what they are, as they are observing, understanding, empathizing and then portraying that person on screen who very different from who they may be as people, “ the actress wrote.

“In order to do this and ‘to enter the lives of people who are different from us, and let you feel what that feels like,” they have to have the absolute freedom from judgemnet.”

The actress in her note subtly highlighted how often, an actor’s stand on certain matters are misinterpreted. “When they don’t want to see another persons point of view, that their perspective in life is the only one they feel should hold true. Then, in the long run the artist fails to grow too.”

“Curbing my need to be liberal is stomping on my right to be a better actor,” the actress wrote in the poignant note.

Post Streep’s speech, while Boillywood has been lauding the actress, many have also criticized Bollywood actors for not taking a stand on issues or standing up to what is right.

There were perhaps a few, who spoke in defense of the Bollywood stars.

Perhaps Anushka’s heartfelt note would explain a lot on why actors in India shy away from commenting on issues.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.