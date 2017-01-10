Meryl Streep’s powerful speech at the Golden Globes awards has been widely appreciated world over. The actress, who received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the gala slammed President-elect Donald Trump for not being compassionate and using his position to bully the less powerful. The actress said, “This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody's life. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence,” highlighting an incident where Trump had humiliated a disabled journalist.

Bollywood cheered and praised Streep for her speech. Actress Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt note in reference to Streep’s speech on her social media page explaining that actors, by the nature of their work, are liberal and non-judgmental. “Seeing things for what they are, as they are observing, understanding, empathizing and then portraying that person on screen who very different from who they may be as people, “ the actress wrote.

“In order to do this and ‘to enter the lives of people who are different from us, and let you feel what that feels like,” they have to have the absolute freedom from judgemnet.”

The actress in her note subtly highlighted how often, an actor’s stand on certain matters are misinterpreted. “When they don’t want to see another persons point of view, that their perspective in life is the only one they feel should hold true. Then, in the long run the artist fails to grow too.”

“Curbing my need to be liberal is stomping on my right to be a better actor,” the actress wrote in the poignant note.

Post Streep’s speech, while Boillywood has been lauding the actress, many have also criticized Bollywood actors for not taking a stand on issues or standing up to what is right.

Meryl Streep needs to teach Bollywood how to write a speech, grow a spine, and you know, generally accept awards. — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) January 9, 2017

LOLing hard at all the Bollywood people who will say WHOA RESPECT MERYL STREEP, but won't speak up against Raj Thackeray here. — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 9, 2017

Bollywood:

What a stance by #MerylStreep, against power.

Now let's resume giving awards to cliche tripe because power trumps good movies. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 9, 2017

There were perhaps a few, who spoke in defense of the Bollywood stars.

To those asking why no Bollywood actor can ever give a speech like Meryl Streep, remember what we did with Aamir Khan? #Okthanxbye — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) January 9, 2017

All these Bollywood stars, who are praising Meryl Streep, were in hibernation when SRK faced issues. So,don't you dare question his silence. — Priya (@PlotBusterr) January 9, 2017

Perhaps Anushka’s heartfelt note would explain a lot on why actors in India shy away from commenting on issues.