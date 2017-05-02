Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee To Unite For Pari

Mumbai: After working with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh in Phillauri, Anushka Sharma is set to star opposite Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee in her third production titled Pari.

Anushka's Clean Slate Films has joined hands with KriArj Entertainment for the upcoming film.

The actress' last two films under her banner were NH10 and Phillauri.

"'Pari' is a great script, and I have complete faith in the vision of the director as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment," Anushka, who turns 28 today, says in a statement here.

While, Kahaani star said, "I was impressed with the script and team of Pari and loved the idea of working with Anushka Sharma. This film holds great promise and I look forward to its shoot soon."

The film will go on floors in June and will be directed by debutant Prosit Roy.