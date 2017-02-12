Anushka Sharma Quashes Rumours Of Virat Kohli Producing Phillauri

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma has blasted media reports claiming that her alleged boyfriend Virat Kohli has "co-produced" her second production Phillauri, saying the movie is made under her banner Clean Slate Films.

There were media reports that Kohli has apparently invested money in the film, which also stars Anushka in the lead role.

However, the 28-year-old star, said apart from her banner, only Fox Star Hindi is serving as producers on the film. "Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now. 'Phillauri' is produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. So those TV channels/newspapers/ websites claiming anything else, please check FACTS, practice responsible journalism and have some shame," the actress wrote in an Instagram post.

Anushka said such reports take away from hard work she has put in for years and that she is very much capable of handling her own films.

"By making such bogus claims and validating this rubbish by your so-called 'source', not only are you disrespecting me and the hard work I have put in over the years to be where I am, but also, all the people who have worked on this film. Freedom of press comes with accountability & your fake sources are never accounted for.

"This must be just another story for you but it's someone's life you are toying with. I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films. Thank you," she concluded.

This comes after, Kohli poured water over the news reports that he was getting engaged to Anushka.

In December, there were reports suggesting that Kohli would finally get engaged to Anushka when the two were holidaying in a resort near Rishikesh.