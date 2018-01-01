GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Anushka Strikes a Pose With Dhawan’s Wife As Virat Flaunts Bhangra Moves in Cape Town

The two, who got hitched in the Italian city, took to Twitter to announce their wedding simultaneously and ever since then, there's been no end to the social media frenzy.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are currently holidaying in South Africa, are making sure to create a lot of shared memories together. The couple welcomed 2018 in Cape Town along with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his family.

We have got an access to a few pictures of the two enjoying their vacation in the capital city of South Africa. In one of the photos, shared by Virushka's fan club on Instagram, Anushka can be seen posing with Shikhar's wife Ayesha Mukherjee in the beautiful locales of the city.

In another post, Virat and Shikhar are seen showing off their bhangra moves to the tunes of a band, few days ahead of their first Test against South Africa, starting January 5.

Anushka is expected to return to Mumbai this week to begin the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out the pictures here:

credit: @sara

@anushkasharma & @aesha.dhawan5 spotted in Cape Town 😍❤️ #anushkasharma

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on


credit: @sara

credit: @sara

credit: @sara
