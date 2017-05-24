Ever since the biopic on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was announced, fans all over the world have been more excited than ever. And now that the film is just two days away from its official release, even Bollywood celebrities are unable to contain their excitement.

Image: Yogen Shah

The Indian cricket team came together to attend a special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams held at a theater in Versova. The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and others from the Indian cricket team accompanied the ace cricketer.

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

But what caught everyone's fancy was that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, too, joined the team for the premiere of the much-anticipated film.

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, the film will delve deep not in Sachin's professional life but personal life too. The film has already been declared tax-free in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.