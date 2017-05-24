DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Johli Join Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali At The Screening Of Sachin: A Billion Dreams
Ever since the biopic on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was announced, fans all over the world have been more excited than ever. And now that the film is just two days away from its official release, even Bollywood celebrities are unable to contain their excitement.
The Indian cricket team came together to attend a special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams held at a theater in Versova. The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and others from the Indian cricket team accompanied the ace cricketer.
But what caught everyone's fancy was that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, too, joined the team for the premiere of the much-anticipated film.
Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, the film will delve deep not in Sachin's professional life but personal life too. The film has already been declared tax-free in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni Headline Premiere of Sachin - A Billion Dreams
- Sonu Nigam Quits Twitter After Singer Abhijeet's Account Is Suspended
- Prabhas-Anushka's Real Life Photos Are As Magical As Their Onscreen Chemistry
- Snapchat 'Custom Stories' Feature Looks Promising For Group Outings
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish