Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, the new couple in town, announced their engagement on social media a while back with a picture featuring Ghatge's engagement ring. The actress captioned the image as, "Partners for life. #engaged" on Instagram.

On Tuesday night, the two invited their close friends and family members, to officially mark their engagement. Several names, both from showbiz and cricketing world, were in attendance to make the night a starry affair. The likes of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Yuvraj Singh, Prachi Desai and Arshad Warsi joined the couple to celebrate the joyous occasion.

While Zaheer looked dapper a taupe suit, Sagarika looked resplendent in a chartreuse Monisha Jaising gown.

What caught everyone's fancy, however, was the fact that Anushka Sharma arrived hand in hand with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. With their regular social media posts and frequent outings, it seems the two have decided to make it official.

Anushka and Virat were also spotted together at Yuvraj and Hazel's wedding when the two wore color-coordinated outfits and grooved to the peppy beats at the sangeet ceremony.

While Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi was snapped with his wife Maria Goretti, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and Yuvraj Singh were also spotted having a gala time.

Prachi Desai and Mandira Bedi amped up the glamour quotient last night.