Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Host Grand Reception In New Delhi; See Pictures
The couple will also be hosting another reception for their friends from film and cricket industry in Mumbai on December 26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen alongside family members of Viarat and Anuskha at their reception in Delhi. (Photo: Zulkar)
A lot was anticipated about the wedding of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma to Indian skipper Virat Kohli. And the two took everyone by surprise as they got hitched in a hush-hush ceremony in the Italian city of Tuscany in the presence of only close friends and family members.
They announced their wedding on social media with a dreamy photograph and a dreamier caption. "The two posted identical messages along with photographs from their wedding ceremony. "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," read the identical caption.
The newly-weds who soon flew to Finland for their honeymoon arrived in the capital city on Monday to prepare for the grand reception they'd planned for their near and dear ones. Both Virat and Anushka had also met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to the reception party being held tonight.
The wedding reception, which is being held at Taj Palace, has in attendance the extended family members of the couple, besides their immediate families. The couple will also be hosting another reception for their friends from film and cricket industry in Mumbai on December 26.
The two released an official statement to announce the news of their wedding and to share their future plans. The statement read as follows.
"We are very happy to announce that Ms. Anushka Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony in Italy, today. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom. Virat and Anushka will now start inviting all industry friends and colleagues for the celebrations that are set to happen in Mumbai."
The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.
See inside the party:
Credit: @Sara
Credit: @Sara
Credit: @Sara
Credit: @Sara
The newlyweds will then travel to South Africa, where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series. Anushka will spend the New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s new film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.
She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.
Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.
Post their wedding the newlywed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi."
They announced their wedding on social media with a dreamy photograph and a dreamier caption. "The two posted identical messages along with photographs from their wedding ceremony. "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," read the identical caption.
The newly-weds who soon flew to Finland for their honeymoon arrived in the capital city on Monday to prepare for the grand reception they'd planned for their near and dear ones. Both Virat and Anushka had also met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to the reception party being held tonight.
The wedding reception, which is being held at Taj Palace, has in attendance the extended family members of the couple, besides their immediate families. The couple will also be hosting another reception for their friends from film and cricket industry in Mumbai on December 26.
The two released an official statement to announce the news of their wedding and to share their future plans. The statement read as follows.
"We are very happy to announce that Ms. Anushka Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony in Italy, today. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom. Virat and Anushka will now start inviting all industry friends and colleagues for the celebrations that are set to happen in Mumbai."
The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.
See inside the party:
Credit: @Sara
Credit: @Sara
Credit: @Sara
Credit: @Sara
The newlyweds will then travel to South Africa, where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series. Anushka will spend the New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s new film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.
She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.
Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.
Post their wedding the newlywed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi."
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Serendipity Arts Festival 2017: Chancing Upon Communities and Cultures in Goa
- Gurdas Maan Showers Love On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
- Here’s How TVS Apache RR 310 is Manufactured [Video]
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017
- Meet the Blind Women Who Can 'See' Cancer with Their Fingertips