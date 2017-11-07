Anushka Shetty Looks Scary in This First Poster of Bhaagamathie
As evident from Bhaagamathie poster, Anushka sports an incredibly intense look.
Image courtesy: UV Creations/Official Twitter account
What better way to make the birthday eve of actress Anushka Shetty's special than by unveiling the first look from her next movie Bhaagamathie! Yes, Production house UV Creations, who co-produces the film unveiled the first poster of the film on Twitter with a post that read: "She is coming! Presenting #BhaagamathieFL starring Anushka."
As evident from the Bhaagamathie poster, Anushka sports an incredibly intense look. Referred to as a supernatural thriller, Bhaagamathie first look features Anushka striking a rather strange pose. With a blood stained axe in one hand, and ungroomed hair, the actress sports a look which most of her fans wouldn't have seen so far. If reports are to be believed, the actress shed 18 kilos for this role.
She is coming!— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) November 6, 2017
Presenting #BhaagamathieFL starring #Anushka#Bhaagamathie #HBDAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/mlL94ohN4m
