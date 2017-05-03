Aparshakti To Play a Haryanvi Again Post Dangal

Mumbai Actor Aparshakti Khurrana, who played a Haryanvi boy, Omkara, in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, is again set to portray a Haryana-based character in a web series.

Titled BRO, the tale of friends from Haryana, will have seven episodes.

Aparshakti is currently shooting for the web series in Punjab with the cast, which includes actress Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit of Bahu Hamari... Rajni_Kant fame and Gaurav Pandey.

"I want to be a part of good projects, be it a web series, a film or a theatre play. I watched a lot of Haryanvi regional acts and videos as part of prep for my role in the web series. Playing a Haryanvi character is easy for me

as this is the second time for me after 'Dangal'," Aparshakti said in a statement.

The web series will go live in the first week of June.