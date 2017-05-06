AR Rahman Finds Filmmaking a Tough Job

Noida: Oscar winning composer A.R.Rahman, who has stepped into direction with Virtual Reality (VR) multisensory episodic film Le Musk, launched the Indian prelude of the movie here on Friday. He finds filmmaking a tough job.

"Filmmaking is a very tough job. It takes two years to direct a film and I didn't have that much time. I love music and love making it. Doing 'Le Musk' didn't seem like that much exhausting as I made it quickly. It was a 13-day schedule and I didn't have to spend two years behind it," Rahman said at the launch here at PVR ECX, Mall of India.

"Virtual Reality gives you a real experience. It feels like 70 per cent you are at the place that you are watching," he added.

Shot in Rome, Le Musk, featuring foreign actors like Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnett and Marian Zohrabyan, follows the journey of an orphaned heiress and part time musician, Juliet, who grows up to be a diva on a mission.

"In the year 2015, somebody gave me a VR and asked me to use it. At first I was hesitant and then after three months I thought of trying it. Then I started using it for six hours a day. Some of the content was incredible and some was insensitive," Rahman said.

"Then one day my wife told me why don't you make a story on perfumes. That's how it started. Then I thought where to shoot it. After Croatia, London and Paris, finally we decided to shoot it in Rome," he added.

Besides directing, Rahman has also written the script and given music to the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, said: "It was Rahman, who got us on the path of launching VR in India. It was 18 months back when we met him. This technology is here to stay."

Rahman said after "Le Musk", he has already started planning for his second film.

"The next one is even more exciting. It's based on Indian culture and it will explore the various dance forms here," Rahman said.

Before India, Rahman launched the prelude of the film in Las Vegas on April 24.