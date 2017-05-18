X

1-min read

AR Rahman, Shruti Haasan Are At Cannes 2017 For Their Film Sangamithra

News18.com

Updated: May 18, 2017, 7:59 PM IST
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and actress Shruti Haasan are at the 70th Cannes Film Festival to unveil the trilingual magnum opus Sangamithra. The look was unveiled on Twitter later.

The music maestro took to Instagram and shared photographs from the city. Rahman, in a statement, expressed his elation and said, "I'm very excited working on this ambitious project 'Sangamithra'. I am looking forward to joining the team at Cannes."

At Cannes

A post shared by @arrahman on

A post shared by @arrahman on

Shruti Haasan, who plays the titular role, will also walk the red carpet alongside Rahman. "Cannes day one begins! Lovely to meet up with the amazing @arrahman again to announce #sangamithra #cannes70," she captioned their photograph.

A Hindi, Tamil and Telugu trilingual, Sangamithra stars Shruti Haasan as the protagonist, while Jayam Ravi and Arya are the chief male protagonists. The film is directed by Sundar C, produced by Thenandal Studios and has Rahman as its music director.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 7:45 PM IST
