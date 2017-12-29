AR Rahman to Pay Tribute to Tamil Nadu in January 12 Concert

: Music maestro A R Rahman is all set to pay his respects to his homeland, Tamil Nadu, in a concert marking his 25-year-long musical journey.The AR Rahman concert will be held at Y M C A grounds, Nandanam, Chennai on January 12, 6 pm onwards.The 50-year-old music composer will perform in the city after a gap of two years and enthrall the audiences through his show 'Netru Indru Naalai' (Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow)."We've had the opportunity to work with AR Rahman on several projects... More recently the premiere of his 25-year celebration at the Metlife Stadium in New York."The concert before his home fans is a truly exciting opportunity because they have followed and encouraged him through this entire journey and he is their pride. We are grateful to Rahman for giving us the opportunity to produce and promote this celebration," Wizcraft International director and co-founder, Sabbas Joseph said in a statement.The three-hour musical and visual extravaganza will also feature artistes such as Neeti Mohan, Carnatic vocalist Haricharan, multilingual composer Vijay Prakash and Indo- American music producer Sid Sriram.The concert, presented by 7 UP is an initiative by IIFA Utsavam and will be produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment.