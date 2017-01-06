AR Rahman Turns 50: 25 Songs That Need To Be On Your Playlist
A file photo of AR Rahman.
Referred to as 'The Mozart Of Madras', AR Rahman kicked off his music career back in 1992 with Roja. The singer-composer, who turns 50 today, was born as AS Dileep Kumar. With films like Bombay, Taal and Lagaan, the maestro initiated a process which earned a special spot for Indian film music on the global front. An Honorary Fellow of the Trinity College of Music, Rahman is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, and was named as one of the 'World's Most Influential People' by Time in 2009. He has won four national awards and several Filmfare awards. For Slumdog Millionaire, he won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song and made everyone proud.
Some call him a living legend, others refer to him as the maverick music composer but no matter which title is used - AR Rahman is a league of his own. As the singer-composer turns a year older, we bring you 25 of his best songs that need to be on your playlist today.
Roja
Hum Se Hai Muqabala
Bombay
Dil Se
Bombay
Taal
Saathiya
Lagaan
Rangeela
Swades
Guru
Dil Se
Rockstar
Jodhaa Akbar
Delhi 6
Swades
Thakshak
Raanjhana
Tamasha
Slumdog Millionaire
Highway
Rang De Basanti
Roja
Lakeer
Rockstar
