AR Rahman Wants Baahubali 2 To Cross Rs 2000 Crore

Chennai: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Monday said he wishes S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion mints over Rs 2000 crore at the box-office.

Having already earned over Rs 1500 crore from its theatrical release so far, the film is continuing its golden run.

"To Rajamouli, Keeravani and the whole team of Baahubali 2. Just finished watching it in Chennai. I hope it crosses Rs 2000 crore and above at the box-office," Rahman wrote on his Facebook page.

He went on to add: "You guys have opened the floodgates for south Indian cinema to the world and given it a new identity."

A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas as the male protagonists.

Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan played powerful supporting characters.