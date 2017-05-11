Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Officially Divorced

Divorce rumours that have been swirling around Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have finally been put to rest. The popular celebrity couple Malaika and Arbaaz were divorced on Thursday. The couple was recently spotted at the Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai with their kids!

According to a report published in Mid-Day, Bandra Family Court has granted divorce to the estranged couple. Malaika and Arbaaz have been married for 18 years and have a 14-year-old son.

While Malaika has been given their son’s custody, Arbaaz has been granted visitation rights, Mid-Day states.

The rumour about their divorce started when the couple were hosting a show together. Arbaaz was seen hosting alone for a long time as Malaika had to leave for other commitments. At one point both of them would arrive for the shoot separately and ignore each other throughout the shoot. Everything was escalated when Malaika moved out of their Bandra home recently and shifted to an apartment in Khar, along with their 14-year-old son Arhaan.

To keep a lid on all the fumes, Arbaaz posted a video lip-syncing to 'Kuch To Log Kahenge'. “Some people need to mind their business, stop talking and writing bullshit and concentrate on their own miserable lives,” he wrote in the post.

Well, looks like all the efforts to keep them together didn't work out.