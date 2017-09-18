Are Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff Heading for Splitsville?

Kumkum actor Juhi Parmar and hubby Sachin Shroff are heading for splitsville if rumors are to be believed. The actor-couple have been living separately for over a year now and there’s news that Juhi may file divorce from her husband of 8 years. Juhi and Sachin got married in the year 2009 after a short affair and are parents to four-year-old daughter - Samaira, who is living with Juhi ever since she chose to live separately. As per rumor mills, the differences between the duo are irreconcilable.According to a close source to the couple, “While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seems irreconcilable. Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi’s mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s ‘Karmphal Data Shani’. They have been staying separately for almost a year. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation.”It is notable that cracks of their married life were apparent in 2011 as well; however, at that time both Juhi and Sachin did not call it quits and made their way back to each other. The couple had met on the sets of the pilot episode of a show that did not see the dawn, however, the two met five months later and fell in love. In good days Sachin had spilled beans about their love and marriage, “We met while shooting for a pilot episode for a show. We were friends for a very long time. Five months later, we got in touch, and love just happened. We both wanted to be together and we're sure about getting married to each other.”Juhi rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kumkum – Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan. The TV-star also won Bigg Boss Season 5 while Sachin Shroff has worked in some of the most popular shows like Balika Vadhu. Sachin had made a special appearance in Bigg Boss Season 5 to meet Juhi in the Bigg Boss house. The two had been in a love like anything and their wedding was a wedding to remember that was celebrated at a Royal Palace in Jaipur.Although there’s no confirmation from any of the two, it is only to wait and watch how things turn up for this tele-star couple.