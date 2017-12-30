GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Are Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Finally Tying The Knot in March 2018?

Even if the wedding is not on cards, something is definitely cooking....

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2017, 1:54 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor
After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's intimate high profile wedding this month, another couple is expected to tie the knot in 2018. Speculation is rife that actor Sonam Kapoor is the next one in line to enter the married club sometime in March 2018. The actor has booked Umair Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur for a week in March, a time auspicious for wedding nuptials.

A reliable source told News18, "Sonam Kapoor has booked the palace for 5-6 days somewhere around March and it is suggestive that she might tie the knot here."

In 2017, Sonam made her relationship with beau Anand Ahuja public and even posted their pictures from their various vacations. Anand also seemed quite close to her family, her dad Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita and sister Rhea Kapoor.

Credit: @sonamkapoor



From partying together to their personal skype chats, Sonam didn't hide anything about her long-term boyfriend on social media but continued to maintain a stoic silence in front of the media.

Credit: @sonamkapoor

Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur is a popular wedding destination for many high-profile celebrities who want their big day to be no less than a royal celebration. Considering Sonam has always expressed her love for traditional settings, it just looks like an ideal destination for her to get married.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for Veere De Wedding which is slated to release in May 2018. Well, looks like a big fat Indian wedding is in the air for Kapoor, both personally and professionally.
| Edited by: Sameeksha
